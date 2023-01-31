Italian woman creates ruckus on Air Vistara flight, abuses cabin crew

Mumbai: An Italian woman was arrested by Mumbai Police for creating a ruckus on an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight, confirmed Air Vistara on Tuesday. She was later granted bail by a court.

On January 30, Paola Perruccio from Italy got drunk on the Air Vistara flight UK 256 and started demanding an upgrade to business class despite having an economy class ticket.

When the cabin crew denied her request, she started throwing punches and spitting at the crew. She even took off some of her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in partially naked state.

She was arrested by Sahar Police in Mumbai on the complaint of the crew as soon as the flight landed in the city. She was later granted bail by a court.

Issuing a statement over the incident, Air Vistara said, “We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 Jan 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer.”

“The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent SOPs, the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival,” it added.

The airlines further said, “The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff.”