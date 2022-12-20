Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel abroad

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez went to the Patiala House Court in the national capital on Tuesday to ask for permission to travel to Bahrain, where she was born.

According to her plea, the court ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a response to the case and set the hearing date for December 22.

The actor filed her plea before the court to travel to Bahrain from December 23.

After appearing before the court in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case centred around the accused jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Bollywood actor presented her plea.