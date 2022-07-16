Published On: Sat, Jul 16th, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar always worked for well-being of farmers, youth, women & marginalised: Modi

New Delhi: After the announcement of NDA Vice Presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Jagdeep Dhankhar always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

Dhankhar has excellent knowledge of our Constitution and he is also well-versed with legislative affairs

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”

The Prime Minister said that Dhankhar has excellent knowledge of our Constitution and he is also well-versed with legislative affairs.

“I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha and guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress,” he added.

