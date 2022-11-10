Jagdish Tytler in Congress election community for Delhi MCD polls

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee on Thursday released the list of 40 members for the Pradesh Election Committee for Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls (MCD). In what raised eyebrows, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case has been made a member of the Pradesh Election Committee for the MCD elections 2022.

The committee has 40 members including Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary and AICC General Secretary Anil Maken. The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7. The BJP has been in power in the MCD — trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year — for three straight terms.

The Delhi Congress will release the first list of 125 candidates for the municipal polls in the next 48 hours, a source in the party said on Wednesday.

According to the Congress’ Delhi chief Anil Kumar, a meeting to discuss names of probable candidates was convened earlier in the day.

The meeting was headed by the party’s MCD election in-charge Ajoy Kumar and attended by the screening committee head Avinash Pandey and members K Jayakumar and Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, Kumar said.

“The party’s poster will be launched and names of the first 125 candidates will be declared in the next 48 hours. The names are being finalised,” the source said, adding district presidents of the party here have already met the ticket aspirants.