Jaipur IT raid: Lakhs found from lockers, currency counting on

Jaipur: A team of the Income Tax Department on Friday reached Jaipur’s Ganpati Plaza private lockers for investigation after allegations that crores of black money had been stored there.

The team was raiding private lockers at the plaza and has already seized Rs 7.5 lakhs of unaccounted cash from one of the lockers. A sack full of currency notes was found in the second locker and counting is underway, said sources.

Sources furhter said that the the income tax team will open a few more lockers soon.

Last month, BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena alleged that black money earned through paper leak was stored in these lockers at Jaipur’s Ganpati Plaza.

The team recovered around Rs 30 lakh from three lockers on October 17. On October 21, the income tax department recovered around Rs 2.46 crore from the lockers.

So far, more than Rs 7 crore in cash and over 12 kg of gold has been recovered from the lockers.

There are about 1,100 lockers in Ganpati Plaza.