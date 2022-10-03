Jasprit Bumrah ruled out for T20 World Cup

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16 in Australia due to a back injury.

The Indian cricket board said it would announce a replacement for Bumrah sooner than later.

Bumrah was ruled out of a 3-match series against South Africa in September-October due to a back injury. However, head coach Rahul Dravid had said on October 1 that the team management was hopeful that the premier fast bowler would recover in time and be ready for India’s World Cup campaign.

The ace fast bowler had headed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after having been part of India’s squad for the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28.

“The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” BCCI said in a release on Monday.

The 28-year-old fast bowler is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.