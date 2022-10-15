JDU chief Lalan Singh on PM’s caste status: ‘Narendra Modi is duplicate’

Patna: Janata Dal (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being duplicitous about his caste alleging PM Modi added his caste to the OBC list during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister.

Addressing party members here on Friday, Singh said, “in 2014, Narendra Modi toured the country saying he was from the Most Backward Class (MBC). There is no MBC in Gujarat, only OBC. When Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister he added his caste to OBC. He is a duplicate, not an original,” Singh said

The JD(U) leader also attacked the central government over the issue of unemployment and inflation. “Inflation is never discussed, but Cheetah is discussed. Will the cheetah go hungry? Employment has been destroyed. The central government has no control over inflation. PM Modi never sold tea, does he even know how to make tea,” Singh further said.

The vitriolic attack on the PM and the BJP was launched a day after the Income Tax department conducted raids at multiple locations in Patna, including the Shivpuri, Patel Nagar, and Boring Road premises of builder Gabbu Singh who is a close aide of the JD(U) chief Lalan Singh.