Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren dares Centre to arrest him

New Delhi: Indirectly targeting the central government for using probe agencies against him, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday dared the Centre to arrest him.

“If I’ve committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?”, said Hemant Soren while reacting to ED summon to him in connection with the illegal mining case. He also said that the BJP government is misusing the agencies against him.

Further accusing the BJP, Soren said that the BJP government, which has been defeated four times in the state was “frightened” of “Jharkhandis,” and it was evident by using ED against him, especially when he was engaged in an event in Chhattisgarh. “I’ve been summoned by ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today,” he said. “This is their frustration. Every single voter of Jharkhand will give a reply to the opposition,” added the Jharkhand CM.

Targeting the BJP, Soren also said, “We have identified a few external gangs in the state that are not letting the state’s Adivasis stand on their feet. This state will have the rule of Jharkhandis and not external forces. BJP will be wiped off in the upcoming Lok Sabha & Assembly polls.”

It may be mentioned here that three people including his political aide and MLA Pankaj Mishra have been arrested in connection with the illegal mining case.