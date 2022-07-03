J&K LG announces Rs 5L reward to villagers who caught 2 Lashkar terrorists

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to the brave villagers of Reasi district for apprehending two most wanted terrorists.

An official statement said, “Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha today announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi for displaying great courage and bravery in apprehending two most wanted terrorists.

“I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Government to extend Rs 5 lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism,” said the Lt Governor.

The statement added that the villagers of Tukson Dhok showed extreme courage in apprehending two most wanted terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The terrorists had reached the area to take shelter after continued counter-terror operation by the police and Army. They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. Two AK rifles, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from their possession.