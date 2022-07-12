J&K Police ASI killed, 2 cops injured in Srinagar terrorist attack

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed and two other policemen injured after terrorists attacked a police party in Srinagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

“In this terror incident, three police personnel got injured and they were shifted to hospital,” a police official said, adding that ASI Mushtaq Ahmad later succumbed to his injuries

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated,” police said.

Meanwhile additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned and an operation has been started to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.