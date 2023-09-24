J&K Police nabs 2 TRF terrorists, recovers arms and ammunition

Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested two terrorists belonging to TRF (The Resistance Front) outfit an offshoot of LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, police said that On September 21, Police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla was missing from his home and had joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation was taken up.

The police spokesman further stated that on receipt of this information, based on human/technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohd resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, 2 Hand Grenades were also recovered from his possession, he said. Today, during the further course of interrogation of militant Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine & 8 live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora, he said.