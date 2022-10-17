Justice DY Chandrachud to be next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud will be appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

He will take oath a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Rijiju tweeted.

While Justice UU Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. He will demit office on November 10, 2024.

Born in Mumbai on November 11, 1959, DY Chandrachud did BA with Honours in Economics from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. He then received his LLB degree from Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre.

He has also obtained an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School in the US.

Chandrachud was appointed Judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. Prior to that, he was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013.