Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st CJI

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanna takes over from Justice DY Chandrachud, who retired on November 10.

His selection came a week after Justice DY Chandrachud, as per constitutional procedure, formally recommended him as his successor. Khanna has been serving as a Supreme Court judge since 2019.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been part of major Supreme Court decisions like striking down the electoral bonds scheme and supporting the removal of Article 370. Some of his key rulings include, affirming the reliability of EVMs, nullifying the electoral bonds scheme, and granting interim bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Elevated to the Supreme Court bench on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna is a third-generation lawyer before his appointment as a high court judge.