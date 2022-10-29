Kangana Ranaut hints at joining politics, ready to serve people of Himachal

Shimla: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hinted at joining politics if an opportunity comes her way to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh.

This she said when asked by the host of India Today Conclave whether she would join politics in the future she said, “it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve.”

Kangana made it very clear that she is open to joining politics if the BJP gives her a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On being asked about her plan to join politics, Kangana Ranaut told AajTak, “Jis tarah ke haalat honge, government chahegi mera participation ho, vo I will be very much open to all kinds of participation.”

She further added, “As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, definitely, it will be sobhagya ki baat.”

She further added that she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh and for that, she is open to all kinds of participation.

Talking about the upcoming elections in the hill state, the Queen actor said, “Himachal Pradesh won’t fall for false promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). People in Himachal have their own solar power and people grow their own vegetables.”

“Freebies won’t work for AAP in Himachal, ” she added.