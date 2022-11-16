Kanhaiya Kumar, Ajay Maken among Congress’ ‘Star Campaigners’ for MCD polls

New Delhi: Two weeks ahead of Delhi’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s elections, Congress on Wednesday released the list of its star campaigners for the polls.

Among the star compaigners, Kanhaiya Kumar, Ajay Maken, Alka Lamba and Sachin Pilot are the top leaders in the list comprising 40 names.

Earlier, leader Ajay Maken had sent his resignation to the newly appointed Chief of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, citing his inability and unwillingness to continue as the in-charge of Rajasthan.

However, his presence in the list of star campaigners suggests his wish to work for Delhi. Maken, in his resignation letter to Kharge, wrote that he wishes to focus on Delhi through trade unions and NGOs to raise issues related to pollution, slums, street vendors and residents of unauthorized colonies.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.