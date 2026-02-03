KC Venugopal seeks Lok Sabha discussion on India-US trade agreement

Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, requesting a discussion on the India-US trade deal. He highlighted the “adverse consequences” the agreement might have on Indian industries and farmers.

The trade agreement reduces tariffs on Indian goods exported to the United States to 18 per cent. Meanwhile, US officials claim the deal will enable them to export more agricultural products to India.

In the notice, Venugopal stated that the details of the agreement have not been presented to Parliament. He wrote: “This House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the serious concerns arising out of the reported trade deal between India and the United States, which has been publicly announced by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and not by the Government of India. The US President has claimed that the trade deal was concluded at the request of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and has further stated that India has agreed to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to zero, effectively opening Indian markets to US goods. Such a move is likely to have far-reaching adverse consequences for Indian industries, traders, MSMEs, and farmers.”

He also raised questions regarding US President Donald Trump’s statement that India would stop buying oil from Russia and instead purchase it from Venezuela and the United States. Venugopal asserted: “There is also a reported reference to opening India’s agriculture sector to the United States, which raises grave concerns regarding the protection of Indian farmers, their livelihoods, and income security. However, no details have been placed before Parliament regarding the nature of these commitments or the safeguards, if any, provided to protect farmers’ interests. Further, it has been stated that the Government of India has agreed to stop purchasing oil from Russia and instead procure oil from the United States and Venezuela, raising serious questions about India’s strategic autonomy, energy security, and independent foreign policy decisions.”

He added that claims of increased US goods purchases by India contradict the objectives of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The adjournment notice continued: “Additionally, there are claims that India will increase the purchase of goods from the United States, which stands in direct contradiction to the objectives of the ‘Make in India’ programme… Given the urgency and public importance of the matter, this issue warrants immediate discussion through an Adjournment Motion.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also called for parliamentary discussion on trade deals with the European Union and the United States. He criticised the Centre following Washington’s claims that the deal will facilitate greater US agricultural exports to New Delhi.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy as “huglomacy” and accused him of having “completely surrendered” following Trump’s claim to have halted the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and India “have agreed to a trade deal,” with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent “out of friendship and respect” for Prime Minister Modi. Trump also claimed that Modi had agreed “to stop buying Russian oil” and to purchase significantly more oil from the US.