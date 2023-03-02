Keep quiet and leave this court right now, CJI reacts angrily to senior lawyer’s demand

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, surprised everyone with his angry outbursts when he ordered a senior lawyer to get out of the court. CJI Chandrachud lost his cool on Thursday after senior lawyer Vikas Singh sought listing of a petition.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh tried to press the CJI for listing matter at item 1 saying, ‘then I have to come to your residence milord!’.

To this, CJI lost his cool and told the lawyer, “Keep quiet. Leave this court right now. You cannot cower us down.!”

“I have never been browbeaten by anyone and will not let that happen in the last two years. Do not force my hands to do something I do not want to,” the CJI roared.

Senior lawyer Vikas Singh, who is also president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, wanted the CJI DY Chandrachud to list the case regarding land allotted to the apex court.

Singh wants the land to be used for lawyers chamber and pushed for a hearing by the court. Vikas Singh reportedly told the court that lawyers have been pressing for the matter to be heard for the past six months.

The CJI questioned Vikash Singh whether they are sitting idle in the court whole day. To this, Singh replied that he did not say that judges are sitting idle, but wanted the matter to be listed.

“If it is not done, I will have to escalate and take it to your lordships’ residence. I don’t want the Bar to be taken like this,” a report in NDTV quoted Vikas Singh as saying.

Chandrachud also shot back and said don’t threaten CJI.