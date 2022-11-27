Kejriwal converted Tihar into a 5-star resort with room service, accuses BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party for making Tihar jail a “5-star resort with room service.

This statement from Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came after the latest video from the prison surfaced in which it can be seen that housekeeping service are being provided to jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

Notable, the CCTV footage being circulated on the social media shows men sweeping the floor of the jail cell. He also arranged Jain`s bed. While interacting with the media, Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government saying that `khaas aadmi` (special person) treatment is being given to the “corrupt minister”.

“After providing maalish (massage) from a child rapist and a 5-course meal, now this video shows how AAP is providing room service and housekeeping inside Tihar to Satyendar Jain. Inside the Tihar, there is Satyendar Jain ka Darbar. From watching TV to drinking mineral water, to all kinds of services being provided. This is evidence of the `khaas aadmi` treatment given to corrupt ministers who are not getting bail from courts for the last 5 months,” he said.

“First a child rapist was projected as a physiotherapist and then a lie was told in court that no food was being given and Jain has lost 28 kgs,” the BJP leader added.

He also asked, “Will Kejriwal still defend such a person or apologise to the country for this VVIP facility provided to a corrupt minister?”

The purported footage that emerged according to the sources on Sunday morning showed men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the Jain`s bed. In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other people inside his jail cell.

It needs to be noted that the video that emerged recently is the fourth CCTV footage. The previous video, appeared on November 19, displayed the Minister getting a full body massage. The second purported footage showed Jain having an elaborate and extensive meal. The video surfaced a day after counsel claimed that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody.

In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the Minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.