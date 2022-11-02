Kerala CM accuses governor Arif Mohammad Khan of running ‘parallel govt’

Thiruvananthapuram: The war of words between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan intensified on Wednesday with Vijayan asking the latter to “behave” and reminding that “this is Kerala”.

“Some (Governor) here are trying to run a parallel government here and are even directing the police on how to run their department. He says he will withdraw the pleasure towards the Ministers. What he fails to understand is that there is an elected government here and a legislature and above all that, he should understand that this is Kerala. He thinks all powers are vested with him and considers himself even above judiciary,” Vijayan said while addressing a public meeting called by the Left Democratic Front at the auditorium at the state CPI-M headquarters here.

He went on to further state that it appears the Governor has an agenda. “Just look, several universities in the country are under the control of the RSS and a similar agenda is on the cards here and he wants to do the same here by placing RSS followers here,” Vijayan said and sternly warned Khan that this is Kerala.

Vijayan said that governor Arif Mohammad Khan is not performing his duties as a Governor and is not signing Bills which are sent to him. “There have been rulings from the Madras High Court on the responsibilities of the Governor,” added Vijayan, and accused Khan of trying to create a scenario here which will enable the Centre to intervene.