Kerala gold smuggling case: ED moves SC to transfer case to Bengaluru

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Kerala gold smuggling case to Bengaluru.

Welcoming the move, prime accused in the case Swapna Suresh said: “Now, I have full trust in the ED on account of this move from Kerala to Bengaluru. There is ray of hope now that the truth will come out as if it’s investigated here, the probe might not happen. Now Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is tense as he is now using the system to get to know what all I have given in my confession statement,” said Suresh to the media on Wednesday.

In June, Suresh had given a confession statement under 164 (5) of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate and she herself revealed bits and pieces of it, which included an explosive one where in she said that Vijayan, his wife and their daughter indulged in smuggling gold and currency.

She also said out that on Thursday she will submit all the documents against former State Minister and present legislator KT Jaleel to her counsel, who will file it before the court.

Soon after registering her confession statement last month, Suresh had alleged that she has all the proof on the roles played by Jaleel, former Speaker V Sreeramakrishnan, former chief secretary Nalini Netto and not to mention former principal secretary to Vijayan- M Sivasankar.

Ever since she made her disclosure, both the Congress and the BJP are up in arms demanding Vijayan’s resignation.