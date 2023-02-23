Kerala Gov hits back at CM Vijayan’s remarks on triple talaq

Kerala: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today hit out at CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s triple talaq remarks saying he ‘can’t do anything if someone has a problem with a law that has already been implemented’.

“Whatever CM said is his own opinion. But Triple talaq is no more an issue, the law was implemented in 2019. A lot of women’s and children’s future has become secure. If somebody has a problem with it what can I do,” said the Kerala Governor.

Notably, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised the Central government for criminalising triple talaq and asked why it is considered a criminal offence for Muslims when divorce in all other religions is seen as a civil case.

“People from different religious backgrounds might have come here for the conference. Can we use a different mode of punishment for each person? For a person following a certain religion, there’s one law and for another, there is another law. Isn’t this what we are seeing in the case of triple talaq?” he asked.

“The triple talaq was criminalised. Divorce happens in all religions. All others are seen as civil cases. Why is it a criminal offence for Muslims alone? So, in the case of a divorce, if it’s a Muslim, then he can be jailed. We are all Indians. Can we say that we got our citizenship because we were born into a particular religion? Has religion ever been the basis for citizenship?” the Kerala CM further added.

Further, taking a dig at the Central government over the much-controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Centre is using religion to decide citizenship through it and asserted that it won’t be implemented in the state at any cost.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reacted to the same saying ‘he is free to speak his opinions but nobody can stop the nation’s law from getting implemented’.