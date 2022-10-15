Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s FB account hacked

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s Facebook account was hacked on Saturday. The police were informed of the hacking.

Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor, stated “My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page”, a tweet said.

Even after reporting the incident to the police and the social media platform, the unauthorised posts on Khan’s account were not removed for several hours.

Three posts on the account show hardware or construction-related videos, as well as descriptions in Arabic script.