Kharge reappoints Sam Pitroda as Overseas Congress chief

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday re-appointed Sam Pitroda as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect weeks after he stepped down from the post following a controversy over his racist remarks on the skin colour of Indians.

“Hon’ble Congress President has reappointed Shri Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect,” senior leader KC Venugopal said in an official announcement.

Sam Pitroda had resigned on May 8 as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress after a controversy broke out over his remarks that Indians in the East resemble the Chinese while those in the South look like Africans.

“We could hold together a country as diverse as India — where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africans. It doesn’t matter. We are all brothers and sisters,” Pitroda had said during an interview with The Statesman.

Following a widespread uproar over his remarks, Congress distanced itself from his statements, terming them ‘unacceptable’.

“The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India’s diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies,” Jairam Ramesh had said in a post on X.

Even the BJP lashed out at the Congress over Pitroda’s remarks, calling them “racist and divisive”. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi for his aide Pitroda’s latest howler.

“Aapko jawaab dena padega (You will have to answer for this). My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this,” the Prime Minister had said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, “Sam bhai, I am from the Northeast and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country – we may look different, but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo! (Please understand at least something about our country)”.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Pitroda racist and said the comments reflected his biases. “I am from South India. I look Indian! My team has enthusiastic members from northeast India. They look Indian! My colleagues from west India look Indian! But, for the racist who is the mentor of Rahul Gandhi, we all look African, Chinese, Arab and white! Thanks for revealing your mindset and your attitude,” she tweeted.