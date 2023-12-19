Kharge’s name for PM, seat-sharing for 2024 LS polls discussed at INDI alliance meet

New Delhi: The fourth meeting of the Opposition’s ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc concluded in the national capital oday with a focus on reaching a common ground on seat-sharing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This significant assembly of Opposition leaders unfolded against the backdrop of Congress party’s defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The meeting also took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

During the meeting, the seat-sharing arrangement and campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls were discussed during the meeting. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

Talkign to media after the meeting, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the seat-sharing arrangment was discussed and it will be finalised soon.

Addressing the meeting, Kharge said that the 28 opposition parties have decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections together. He said that the parties will hold 8-10 meetings across India and will go for joint campaigning. Kharge also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should make statement in Parliament over the recent security breach.

During the meeting, two leaders including West Bengal CM proposed the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the prime ministerial candidatue but no final decision was taken during the meeting.

The overarching theme chosen by the INDIA bloc for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is “Judega Bharat, Jeetega India” (India will unite, India will win), a rallying cry to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

On the other hand, in a startling development, a historic suspension of 141 Members of Parliament has taken place in two days, intensifying the political climate within the Parliament. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, currently in the capital to meet PM Modi, voiced her concern, stating, “The voices of the people have been choked,” and criticized the suspension as a “mockery of democracy.”

Earlier in the day, expressing optimism about the unity of political forces, Mamata Banerjee said that meeting was an opportunity to discuss the crucial matter of seat-sharing during this gathering. Her perspective on the delay within the INDIA alliance is clear: “It is not late. Better late than never.”

When questioned about a potential alliance with the Congress in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee revealed her openness to dialogue if the grand old party brings genuine propositions. “I am open to talk and discuss,” she asserted, emphasizing the need for substantial contributions from Congress.