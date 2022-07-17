K’taka aiming to bring down infant mortality rate to single digit: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday advocated the need for bringing down infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the state.

“The infant mortality rate in Karnataka is 2 per cent (20 per 1,000 live births) and our aim is to bring it down to single digit,” Bommai said.

Speaking at a conference on Updates in Specialty Paediatrics’, Bommai noted that IMR and MMR are low in the state except for 5-6 districts which have dragged the state a bit down.

“So, we are giving special focus on these districts. For the first time in the history of the state, we have identified these aspirational taluks. We are working with high parameters on education, health, nutrition, and women and child welfare in these taluks. Efforts are on on a war-footing to bring down MMR in these 5-6 districts,” the Chief Minister said as he appealed to the medical fraternity to join hands with the government in this endeavour.

The Chief Minister also said that Karnataka is focusing on eliminating malnutrition by increasing budgetary allocations for health and education.

“Nutritious food is being served to the children at the Anganwadis,” he said.