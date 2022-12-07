‘KTR is addicted to drugs’, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nirmal (Telangana): Bharatiya Janata Party ,Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday accused Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao, who is the son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of using drugs.

The BJP state president reacted strongly to KTR’s allegations that he has the habit of chewing tobacco.

Addressing a gathering at Dimmadurthi village of Mamda Mandal in Nirmal district as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay said, “KTR says I chew tobacco. It’s a blatant lie. KTR is addicted to drugs. I’m ready to offer my blood samples for test to prove that I don’t consume tobacco. Does KTR have guts to give his blood and hair samples to prove he doesn’t consume drugs?”

Sanjay Kumar also hit out at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for abstaining from the prestigious meeting of heads of all political parties and chief ministers to seek their views on India being elected as head of the G-20 nations. “What made him avoid the meeting except for petty political reasons?”

After paying floral tributes to BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary, Kumar demanded that the Telangana government should celebrate Ambedkar`s birthday in April for at least one week, adding “It is unfortunate that the TRS would not dedicate even an hour for the birth and death anniversaries of Ambedkar.”

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao doesn`t even come out of his house on these days, while the BJP was ruling the state with the true spirit of Ambedkar`s ideals,” he said, adding that it was only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister that the poor and the downtrodden people in the country were able to get justice.

Sanjay further added, “The credit of making Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader, as the President of India and the installation of the Ambedkar statue in Parliament goes to Modi,” adding that PM Modi had inducted as many as 12 Dalit MPs into the Union cabinet and appointed several SCs as governors and chief ministers. Every year, more than 1.20 lakh Dalit youth are being transformed into entrepreneurs, thanks to the Modi government.”