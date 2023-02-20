Lahore HC grants protective bail to Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is not going to jail for now as Lahore High Court on Monday approved his protective bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan finally made it to the courtroom after an hours-long political drama over his in-person appearance. A horde of PTI supporters flooded the outer premises of Lahore High Court chanting slogans in support of the former Pakistan premier.

The PTI chief had filed for bail in a case linked to violent protests outside the election commission by activists after the cricketer-turned-politician was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year.

Granting protective bail, the Lahore High Court bench, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, directed the disposed prime minister to approach the relevant court by then, Dawn reported. Imran Khan had urged the court to grant him 15-day bail in the case so that he could approach the relevant court for pre-arrest bail.

After making it inside the courtroom, Imran Khan told the bench that his wounded leg has not fully recovered, adding that any shock to his fractured leg would stop him from recovering for three more months.

According to ARY News, Khan sought two weeks from the court as his X-ray is scheduled to be conducted on February 28. However, the court granted him protective bail only till March 3.

The 70-year-old politician finally made his way inside the LHC courtroom after dawdling outside for nearly an hour-and-a-half despite entering the court premises around 6 pm, Dawn reported.