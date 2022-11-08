Law breakers to be dealt sternly, says Fadnavis after NCP leader stalls Marathi film screening

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a stern warning by saying that the state government will not tolerate any law-breaking incidents and will take appropriate action against the law-breakers.

His warning comes after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad forcefully stopped the screening of the Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’ at a multiplex in Thane.

Awhad’s supporters also beat up a viewer who tried to stop them. They alleged that the movie showcases the wrong history of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Fadnavis said, “If anyone wishes to protest over some issues in a democratic fashion, then he has full freedom to do so, but resorting to undemonstrative means and beating up people will not be tolerated and action will be taken.”

The deputy chief minister added that he had not seen the film as yet and hence couldn’t comment on the issues raised by the NCP leader, but asserted that beating up people and disrupting shows and threatening people will not be tolerated.