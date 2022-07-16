Published On: Sat, Jul 16th, 2022

LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 3-year hiatus

Seoul: Sexual minorities in South Korea held an annual festival in downtown Seoul on Saturday after a pandemic-driven three-year hiatus, with Christian and other conservative groups opposing the high-profile event.

The 23rd Seoul Queer Culture Festival took place at Seoul Plaza

The 23rd Seoul Queer Culture Festival took place at Seoul Plaza, bringing together members of the LGBTQ community — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons — as well as their supporters and human rights activists, Yonhap news agency reported.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com