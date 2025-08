Two women were killed and more than ten devotees injured, including two grievously, in a stampede on Monday at Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

The incident occurred during a religious gathering led by kathawachak Pradeep Mishra when the distribution of rudraksha was abruptly stopped.

According to police, three victims were taken to the district hospital, where two were declared dead. Both deceased women were approximately 50 years old and have yet to be identified.