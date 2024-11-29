Mahayuti meet on hold pending BJP legislature party meeting to elect leader

Mumbai: With the Bharatiya Janata Party likely to convene a meeting of the newly elected MLAs for electing the legislature party leader, the the much talked about meeting of Mahayuti leaders in the financial capital to formally announce its leader is on hold for the time being.

However, in view of the same a meeting of Mahayuti leaders to finalise Maharashtra’s government formation was called off on Friday after caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unexpectedly left for his village in Satara district.

Mahayuti leaders are likely to meet on Sunday to formally announce its leader to head the next government in the state, sources claimed.

Sources even claimed that Devendra Fadnavis is all set to don the mantle and a formal announcement to this regard will be made on Sunday after the meeting of the Mahayuti leaders.

A senior BJP leader said that the swearing-in ceremony of the next government is likely to take place on December 4.

Earlier, Shinde, along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after huddling with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi.

The talks in the said meeting was focused on hashing out a power-sharing pact following the BJP-led coalition’s sweeping victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.

Refuting speculation that Shinde was “upset”, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said the former Chief Minister was treated respectfully by Amit Shah.

“A meeting was held with Amit Shah, which Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis attended. Eknath Shinde has put up his demands respectfully which Amit Shah will take up with PM Modi,” Uday Samant told ANI.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP won 132 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 57 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP tally stood at 41.

Sources also suggested that the new government may adopt a power-sharing arrangement featuring two deputy chief ministers to represent Mahayuti’s three major constituents.