Published On: Sun, Apr 23rd, 2023

Male cheetah in Kuno National Park dies

Bhopal: A male cheetah brought to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park from South Africa has died, reports said. The six-year-old male cheetah named Uday was undergoing treatment after falling ill.

The reason for the animal’s death is yet to be ascertained

According to Madhya Pradesh Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife JS Chauhan, the reason for the animal’s death is yet to be ascertained.

“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away”, JS Chauhan was quoted as saying by PTI.

