Mamata Banerjee befooling people by renaming Centre’s schemes: Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, who is a BJP MLA from Nandigram, West Bengal, recently wrote a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, drawing his attention towards renaming of various central schemes by the state dispensation to befool the people.

In his letter to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Adhikari criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ration schemes during the festive season. He alleged that Banerjee was simply recycling the Centre’s schemes and marketing them as her own.

He accused Mamata Banerjee of “befooling people by renaming the schemes `already` launched by Central Government”.

While taking a dig out at Mamta Banerjee’s Festive Schemes, Suvendu wrote, “I would like to draw your kind attention towards a specific publicity material published and displayed by the Department of Food & Supplies: West Bengal Government”.

“This poster, a copy of which has duly been annexed herewith. provides information about a `Festive Scheme` made available to the AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) & SPHH (State Priority Ration Card) Ration Card holders for a limited time period starting from 23rd September 2022 till 30th October 2022.”

“The message which is being circulated by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Department of Food & Supplies; West Bengal Government on the occasion of Sharod-Utsav (Durga Pooja), Kaali Puja, Deepawali, and Chhath Puja is being promoted as a part of the now defunct `Duare Ration` scheme & so-called (non-existent) `Khadya Sethi` scheme”, the letter stated.

“The Duare Ration (doorstep delivery of ration) scheme has always been in trouble since a was launched A vast majority of the Ration Dealers (distributors) objected to it and labeled it as impractical”, Suvendu added.

“On the other hand, the Khadya Sathi scheme is lust another infamous `Sticker Scheme` of the Mamata Banerjee Government. You (Piyush Goyal) must be aware that the West Bengal Government has been engaging in renaming the Central Government schemes to befool the general public into believing that the schemes are being provided by the State Government in order to claim credit of the benefits which are being provided by the Central Government. So. Khadya Sathi, is nothing but a label placed on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana”, the letter states.