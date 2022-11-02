Mamata Banerjee seeks fixing accountability for Morbi bridge accident

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there should be accountability for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy but said that she would not do politics over the said tragedy.

The Bengal CM also said she would not comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi only because it was his state where the tragedy took place.

“I will not say anything about the Prime Minister as it is his state where the accident happened,” said Banerjee, who was leaving for Chennai from the Kolkata airport to attend a programme organised by West Bengal Governor La Ganeshan.

Over 130 people died after a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday. Mamata Banerjee said that she wants to go to Morbi but is afraid that the BJP would accuse her of doing politics.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, “Bengal has many bridges. We have had many instances of bridge collapse here but we have risen to the occasion and provided help spontaneously, unlike the Gujarat government, which has not been able to help the victims as it is busy in elections.”

“A judicial inquiry should be done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. I will not say anything about the prime minister as it is his state where the accident happened,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

“People’s lives are important…My condolences. I don’t know how many dead bodies have been recovered. We have to look at this from a humanitarian ground but it’s a crime whoever built such bridges,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“I am very sad. I want to go to Morbi but if I go, then they will say I am doing politics. If I get the opportunity, I will go,” she added.