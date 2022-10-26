Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in park

Gurugram: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a park.

According to police, the accused Suraj, a native of Madhya Pradesh, lives in Wazirabad village. He works for a private company here.

Suraj allegedly lured the girl, who lived in his neighbourhood, to a nearby park on Tuesday evening and sexually assaulted the girl. He ran away as soon as the girl’s family members arrived.

Suraj was arrested by the police of Sector 56 police station following a complaint by the girl’s father. The police registered the report under Section 8 of the POCSO Act.