Manipur PCC president challenges governor’s actions in High Court

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Meghachandra has filed a writ petition in the High Court of Manipur alleging unconstitutional acts by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla under Article 174(1) of the Indian Constitution. The petition also requests the dissolution of the remaining term of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174(2).

Meghachandra approached the court on 29 January, asking the Chief Justice to have the matter considered by an appropriate Division Bench. The petition states: “Manipur PCC President K. Meghachandra has moved the High Court of Manipur on unconstitutional acts of Manipur Governor under Article 174(1) and for dissolution of the remainder of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174(2) of the Constitution.”

Senior Advocate N. Bhupendra Meitei represents the petitioner. Kh. Samarjit, Deputy Solicitor General of India, assisted by N. Nongdamba, appears for the Union of India and other respondents. The Manipur government is represented by Advocate General Lenin Hijam and Deputy Government Advocate O. Raran Kumar.

The court observed that the case involves the interpretation of Article 174 and has referred it to Chief Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma for consideration by an appropriate Division Bench. The petition clarifies: “On perusal of the file, it is seen that the present matter involves the interpretation of Article 174 of the Constitution of India. In exercising the power under Rule 3 Sub Rule (1) (d) of Chapter IV-A of the High Court of Manipur Rules, 2019, the matter is referred to Hon’ble the Chief Justice for placing before the appropriate Division Bench in view of the important issues involved in the present writ petition.”

The court further stated that no legal notices have been issued to any respondents so far. The registry has been instructed to place the file before the Chief Justice for administrative orders regarding the case’s listing.