‘Manish Sisodia crushed phones to erase evidence’ in Delhi liquor scam: BJP

New Delhi: Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto for the upcoming civic body elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday all guns blazing on the AAP over the alleged excise policy scam and said that the policy details were shared with the friends of Delhi minister Manish Sisodia.

“The excise policy was made public on July 5, 2021, but a copy of the policy was leaked on May 31, 2021, to the friends of Manish Sisodia that included manufacturers and cartels,” BJP leader Sambit Patra claimed in a tweet on Friday.

Patra also claimed an advance payment of Rs 100 crore was taken from two businessmen who have been arrested.

“Two businessmen were arrested in the case and advance payment worth Rs 100 crores were taken from these two businessmen, their companies,” Patra said in another tweet.

“When the whole excise policy issue came as a scam, and a CBI probe was initiated, 140 mobile phones were changed by 34 people including accused number one Manish Sisodia. These phones were crushed to erase digital evidence,” claimed the BJP leader.

Sisodia has been made the prime accused in an FIR registered by CBI to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new state excise policy 2021-22.BJP`s allegations came at a time when the AAP started campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

The Election Commission has declared the date for Delhi civic body elections, and 250 seats of MCD will go to poll on December 4.