Markets end higher for second day on firm global trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

Continuing its previous day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 91.62 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 61,510.58. During the day, it jumped 361.94 points or 0.58 per cent to 61,780.90.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 23.05 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 18,267.25.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.