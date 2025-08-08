Meghalaya govt introduces policy to regulate tourist vehicle rentals

The Meghalaya cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to regulate the rental of two-wheelers and four-wheelers to tourists, aiming to enhance safety and oversight in the sector.

Chief minister Conrad Sangma said the decision followed the absence of a regulatory mechanism for rented vehicles, which are often hired from private individuals, The News Mill reported.

“As you are aware, many tourists come to our state and rent vehicles from private individuals. Till date, there has not been a mechanism to regulate the sector or ensure the overall safety of the tourists,” he said.

Under the new guidelines, individuals or businesses intending to offer vehicles for rent must register with the transport department. “People who are interested in renting out the bikes and vehicles to the tourists will have to now register with the transport department,” Sangma said.

The decision came after Meghalaya police found that Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman who was murdered in Shillong, and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi had rented an unregistered two-wheeler from a private operator.