Mehbooba Mufti taunts Centre: ‘UK has accepted ethnic minority as its PM’

Srinagar: PDP president and former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti has reminded the Centre of exiting divisive and discriminatory laws in India as she hailed the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the post of new United Kingdom Prime Minister. Mufti.

in a tweet on Monday, said it was a proud moment that Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “while India rightly celebrates Sunak’s elevation, it should also serve as a reminder that Britain has accepted an ethnic minority member as its premier but we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA.”

Senior BJP leader and former J-K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta responded to Mehbooba Mufti’s tweet on Rishi Sunak, an Indian-origin MP, becoming the next UK prime minister and said she is trying to drum up support of the majority community in Kashmir to stay relevant in politics.

“Mehbooba Mufti has lost it. I want to ask her why do terrorists come from only one religion? Will she answer this? BJP believes in justice for all, appeasement for none,” Kavinder Gupta said, adding that The PDP leader is defaming the nation with her comments.