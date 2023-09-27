MHA orders CBI probe into Kejriwal’s residence renovation

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has ordered a CBI enquiry into the allegations regarding the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The probe agency subsequently registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged “irregularities and misconduct” by unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has directed the Public Works Department under the Delhi government to hand over all documents related to the alleged irregularities by October 3. The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have material to proceed with a regular FIR.

The central probe agency will enquire into all aspects of the allegations that came to light after an enquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The enquiry has been ordered based on a five-page letter written by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the CBI Director in May.

A special audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also been ordered by the Home Ministry in the matter.