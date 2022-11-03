MHA seeks report from Delhi govt on facilities extended to Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government regarding the special treatment extended to Satyendra Jain in Tihar Jail.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s jailed Minister Satyendar Jain, has been taking advantage of the facilities with the connivance of the jail officials while in Tihar Jail.

It may be mentioned here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint in court against the jailed minister in the Kejriwal government, Satyendar Jain, lodged in Tihar Jail.

In the complaint, the ED has said that Satyendra Jain is being given VIP facilities in the jail. Satyendra Jain’s wife, Poonam Jain, has been given access to his cell. Sometimes she stays there longer than the scheduled time for the meeting. The ED alleges that Jain is being given all the facilities like head massage, foot massage and back massage in the jail.

In support of its allegations, the ED has also handed over all the CCTV footage of Tihar jail to the court. The ED has also submitted in its affidavit that Satyendra Jain who continues as a minister, is taking unfair advantage of his position.

Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked AAP. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh, while targeting the Kejriwal government, said that the jails in Delhi were under the Delhi government, which is why the MHA has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Delhi and sought a reply on this whole matter. CCTV footage of giving special treatment to Satyendra Jain has also surfaced.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. After his arrest, Jain’s other portfolios, including health, home, power and urban development, were handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. However, Jain continues as minister without charge in the Delhi government.