MHA seeks report over ‘Kashmir azadi’ slogans at RG Kar protest rally

Kolkata: The Centre has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding the alleged chanting of ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ slogans at a rally organised to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital.

Sources said that as many as 15–20 participants of the rally, who allegedly raised the controversial slogans. They have also been identified by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), sources in the Union Home Ministry added.

A major controversy broke out after a video went viral on social media in which some unidentified people were heard raising “Kashmir Mange Azadi” slogans.

After the video went viral, the Kolkata Police filed a case under Sections 152 (related to actions that threaten the sovereignty, unity, or integrity of India) and 285 (related to the safety of people in public places such as public roads) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The rally was organised in the Jadavpur area of Kolkata seeking justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9. The incident sparked a wave of protests by healthcare professionals across India, demanding guidelines for their safety at workplaces.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal condemned the purported video, saying that Kashmir was an internal part of India.