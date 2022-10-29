MHA to announce Special Operation Medal-2022 on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to announce the ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal-2022’ on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The award will be presented on October 31st, during a large-scale ‘Run For Unity’ event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India.

According to an official internal order issued earlier this week by the MHA’s Police Division-I, the “Union Home Minister`s Special Operation Medal” for the year 2022 will be declared on October 31, 2022, as per schedule”

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been requested to depute a suitable representative on October 31 to upload the declared award on MHA’s website by 9.30 am, according to the order. The state has been awarded the ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal,’ which was instituted by the MHA on July 23, 2018. Union Territory (UT) Police Forces, Central Police Organizations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Security Organizations across India to recognise only those operations with a high degree of planning, and significance for the security of the country, state, and UT, and a significant impact on the security of large sections of society.

The award is given for special operations in areas such as terrorism, border action, arms control, narcotics smuggling prevention, and rescue operations. All award recommendations are sent to the MHA within three months of the special operation. MHA has a committee that reviews all nominations and recommends them for the award. Every year, the Director Intelligence Bureau serves on the selection committee, which includes the Home Secretary, two Directors General of Police from states and UTs by rotation in alphabetical order, and one Director General of a CAPF by rotation (the more prominent organisations are given preference).