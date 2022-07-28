MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 2 pilots killed

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday evening in which both pilots died, IAF said in a statement.

A twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families,” it said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Sources said that defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to IAF chief VR Chaudhari and enquired about the crash.