‘Minorities being attacked by Sangh parivar in Karnataka’: Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday hit back at him and asked “what is wrong with Kerala”. He also alleged that minorities were being attacked in BJP-led Karnataka.

While addressing a party programme in Kottayam, Vijayan said, “In Karnataka, during Amit Shah’s speech, he said “Kerala is Karnataka’s neighbourhood and I don’t need to say more than that”. What was Amit Shah implying with this comment? What is wrong with Kerala?”

Training guns at BJP, CM Vijayan said, “In Kerala, whatever religion one follows and even if they don’t believe in any religion can live peacefully. But is that the situation in Karnataka? Communal violence happening there. 150-year-old Chikmagalur church attacked by Sangh Parivar in 2021.”

“Minority communities being attacked by Sangh Parivar in Karnataka. Does anyone face issues in Kerala just because they follow a particular religion? People live here with unity & HM must have said that such a situation must come in Karnataka also,” he added.

During a visit to Dakshina Kannada district in neighbouring Karnataka on Saturday, Amit Shah told a public gathering that “there is Kerala at your neighbourhood” in an indirect reference to the crackdown on several leaders of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned last year, and urged people to vote for the BJP in the poll-bound state.