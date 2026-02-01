Mirzapur: The Film wraps up shooting with cast reunion

The shooting of Mirzapur: The Film has officially concluded, the makers announced on Sunday, sharing a post featuring a clapperboard of Mirzapur. The caption read, “It’s a wrap! #MirzapurTheFilm.”

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is part of the film, shared several pictures and videos with the cast and production team. Featured in the photos are Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur among others. She wrote, “It’s a wrap! Always the best time with this gang on set! Reuniting with this team & reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special. Cant wait for you to watch Mirzapur – The Film on the BIG screen. It’s going to be wild.”

The film is an adaptation of the Prime Video crime thriller series that explores power dynamics and the criminal underworld in northern India. It is set for a 2026 debut. Creator Puneet Krishna is at the helm, with Gurmmeet Singh, who directed 17 episodes of the series, directing the film, according to Variety.

The theatrical release will see the return of the principal cast, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Abhishek Banerjee will also reprise his role as the Compounder.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment described the film as an opportunity to expand the series’ scope. In a joint statement, they said, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential ‘Mirzapur’ experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of ‘Mirzapur’ like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase.”

An official release date for the film has not yet been announced.