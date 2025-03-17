Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard, says India-US committed to combating terrorism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Delhi on Monday and presented her with water from the Ganga, collected during the Maha Kumbh.

This meeting comes hours after Gabbard met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting held in the national capital focused on the anti-India activities conducted on American soil by the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was glad to welcome Gabbard to India and said both the US and India were committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cybersecurity cooperation.

“Glad to welcome @TulsiGabbard to India. Exchanged views on further advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cybersecurity cooperation,” he tweeted.

Talking about Maha Kumbh, PM Modi told Gabbard that the religious gathering, which concluded on February 26, drew over 660 million people to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, making it the largest human gathering in the world.

In return, Gabbard gifted Tulsi Mala to PM Modi. The Tulsi Mala, also called Tulsi beads or a Tulsi rosary, carries deep significance in Hinduism, particularly for followers of Lord Krishna. Devotees of Lord Krishna, often known as ‘Vishnu Priya’ or ‘the beloved of Vishnu,’ wear Tulsi beads as a mark of their devotion. The beads are believed to provide protection from negative energies, and bad dreams.

As a practising Hindu, Gabbard earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, said that she often draws strength and guidance from the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita during both good and difficult times.

Gabbard is on a two-and-a-half-day visit to India as part of a multinational tour.

She arrived in Delhi early on Sunday and held talks with Indian officials on intelligence cooperation, cybersecurity, and defence relations. Her visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington in February, where he met Gabbard and described her as a strong supporter of India-US ties.

During her visit, Gabbard attended meetings and conferences focused on enhancing bilateral security cooperation. She joined intelligence and security officials from around 20 countries at a conclave chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The event, organised by the National Security Council Secretariat, has been held alongside the Raisina Dialogue since 2022.

This is Gabbard’s second overseas visit since taking office, following her participation in the Munich Security Conference in Germany.