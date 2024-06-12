Mohan Majhi takes oath as Odisha’s new Chief Minister in Modi’s presence

New Delhi: Senior BJP tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister of Odisha at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Notably, Manoj Majhi is BJP’s first Chief Minister in the state.

The mega oath-taking ceremony took place at around 5 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

BJP leaders KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers of Odisha.

Additionally, Prithiviraj Harichandan, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra also took oath as ministers in the Mohan Majhi-led government.

Other ministers who took oath included Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Nityananda Gond, Krushna Chandra Patra, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj and Pradeep Balasamanta.

Oaths were administered by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. A beeline of top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw were in attendance for the mega event.

Naveen Patnaik, who ruled Odisha for as many as 24 years, attended the event after Majhi met him earlier in the day and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

After arriving at the event, Patnaik was welcomed by all the senior BJP leaders.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony was concluded, PM Modi took to X and congratulated Mohan Charan Majhi for taking up the Chief Minister’s post. “It’s a historic day in Odisha! With the blessings of my sisters and brothers of Odisha, @BJP4Odisha is forming its first-ever government in the state,” he said in a post.

“I attended the swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar. Congratulations to Shri Mohan Charan Majhi on taking oath as CM and to Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo as well as Smt. Pravati Parida on taking oath as Deputy CMs. Congratulations also to the others who took oath as Ministers,” the Prime Minister added.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand also attended the event.