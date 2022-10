Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested five people associated with fugitive criminal Dawood Ibrahim`s D company in an extortion case.

The arrests by the crime branch`s Anti Extortion Cell comes days after the Crime Branch nabbed Dawood’s close aide Salim Fruit who is also a close aide of the gangster Chhota Shakeel and Riyaz Bhati.

The arrest was made in a case related to the activities of D Company’s extortion case.